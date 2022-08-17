Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,592 shares during the period. Gates Industrial comprises 2.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $41,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

GTES stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

