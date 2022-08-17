Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 408,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

