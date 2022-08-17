Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Short Interest Update

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 829,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati bought 24,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $48,018.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,264 shares in the company, valued at $176,014.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Gelesis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gelesis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Gelesis in the 1st quarter worth about $5,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Gelesis in the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gelesis by 190.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gelesis in the 1st quarter worth $540,000.

Gelesis Price Performance

About Gelesis

GLS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 147,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Gelesis has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

Featured Articles

