Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genesco Stock Up 2.2 %

GCO opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $893.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

