Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Genesco Stock Up 2.2 %
GCO opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $893.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
