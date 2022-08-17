Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Genius Sports updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Genius Sports by 45.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genius Sports Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

