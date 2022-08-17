Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.