Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 179,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 201,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Gensource Potash Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$80.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Deborah Ann Morsky sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,579,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$696,510.63.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

