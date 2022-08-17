Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.83. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $160.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.