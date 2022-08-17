Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 6.4%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as 33.96 and last traded at 32.84. 59,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,963,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at 30.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.