GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 24,150 shares.The stock last traded at $12.46 and had previously closed at $12.09.
GHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
