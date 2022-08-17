GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 24,150 shares.The stock last traded at $12.46 and had previously closed at $12.09.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

