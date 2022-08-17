Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,544 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

