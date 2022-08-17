Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

