GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $79.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.