Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

