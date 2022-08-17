Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.