Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

