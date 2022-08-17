Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

GWRS opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.