Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 2.7 %

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.47. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.