GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock worth $1,481,161 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GoDaddy by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 94,473 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.