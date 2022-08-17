Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 172,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the first quarter worth $357,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

GMGI stock remained flat at $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. Golden Matrix Group has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

