Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 5.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $113,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

GSIE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. 1,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

