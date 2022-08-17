GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 7.9%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.73. 142,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,983,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18, a PEG ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.77.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 65.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 179,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 435,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

