Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 26.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,474. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.