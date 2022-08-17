Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) One Day Volume Tops $51,659.00

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $90,486.23 and $51,659.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

