Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,839. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

