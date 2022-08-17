Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $329,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 153,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,217,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,464,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.02. 23,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

