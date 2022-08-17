Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $847,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $152.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $149.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

