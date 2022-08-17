Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,072 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock remained flat at $62.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,606,546 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

