Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.20 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Greenlane Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

