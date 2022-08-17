Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

