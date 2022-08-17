Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

First Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

