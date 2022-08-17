Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

