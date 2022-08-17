Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,996 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PYPL opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

