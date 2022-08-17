Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $577,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,955 shares of company stock worth $127,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

