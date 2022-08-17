Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,704 shares of company stock worth $3,546,598. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.