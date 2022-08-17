Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,717 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.