Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 21,846 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.