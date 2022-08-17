Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 686 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

GOOG opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

