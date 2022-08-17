Grin Price Hits $0.0704 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $67,299.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.12 or 0.07900638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00169224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00261379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00679285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00581753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005258 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

