Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,029.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,029.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,494 shares of company stock valued at $23,997,270. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 218,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

