Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Guardforce AI Trading Up 15.8 %

GFAIW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 7,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,699. Guardforce AI has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

