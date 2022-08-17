Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIFI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,359. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

