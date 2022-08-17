Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNRG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,111. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

