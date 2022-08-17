Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 92,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 7,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

