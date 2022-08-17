Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hanger Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HNGR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. 485,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,663. Hanger has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $727.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hanger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Hanger by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 205,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanger Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

