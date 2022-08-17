Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 53,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $49,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $9,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

