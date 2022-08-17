Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 16,663 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,621,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,320,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of TOIIW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,235. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
