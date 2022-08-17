Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 16,663 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,621,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,320,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOIIW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,235. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oncology Institute

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.