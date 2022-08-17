Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

