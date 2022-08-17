HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. 11,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HBT Financial by 154.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

