Head to Head Comparison: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chord Energy and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Devon Energy 0 6 7 1 2.64

Chord Energy presently has a consensus price target of $175.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $75.24, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

90.4% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Chord Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Chord Energy pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Devon Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Devon Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $1.58 billion 1.65 $319.60 million $44.20 3.01 Devon Energy $12.21 billion 3.44 $2.81 billion $7.88 8.14

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 37.48% 39.00% 15.97% Devon Energy 30.65% 48.58% 21.27%

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Chord Energy on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

