Head-To-Head Comparison: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) versus Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Nielsen and Paysafe are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and Paysafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.84 $963.00 million $1.47 18.76 Paysafe $1.49 billion 1.10 -$110.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nielsen and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 6 0 0 1.86 Paysafe 2 2 5 0 2.33

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $24.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.91%. Paysafe has a consensus target price of $5.39, suggesting a potential upside of 138.45%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Nielsen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 14.99% 17.69% 5.67% Paysafe -126.35% 0.79% 0.23%

Summary

Nielsen beats Paysafe on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

